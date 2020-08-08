Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,973 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.16% of Verisign worth $37,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 4.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 3.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 6.6% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $210.40. The stock had a trading volume of 408,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,061. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock worth $4,568,288 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

