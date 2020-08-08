Veritaseum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,033.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $1,033.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00033867 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.01979449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00190804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111300 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

