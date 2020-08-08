Veritaseum Price Reaches $4.19 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $4.19 or 0.00035672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $1,167.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.01978117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00195292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111077 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Mercatox, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

