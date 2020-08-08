Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,689,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 377,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,654,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $241.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

