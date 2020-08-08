Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,778,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

