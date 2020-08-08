Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Hits $16.56 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $487,483.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bitsane, YoBit and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,752.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.03321124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.02616311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00494655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00806763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00818214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00058922 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 55,980,897 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, YoBit, QBTC, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

