Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price

Media stories about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -3.03 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock's share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s ranking:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,096,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,311. The firm has a market cap of $693.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

