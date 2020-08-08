Viacoin (VIA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.62 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $171,953.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00492804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,170,198 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.