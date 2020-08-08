VIBE (VIBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $200,849.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $200,849.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIBE has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.90 or 0.04985386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029605 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013605 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

