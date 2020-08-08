VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.61

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.61 and traded as high as $43.44. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 23 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

