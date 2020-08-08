Vid Market Cap Hits $16.32 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Vid has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $16.32 million and $715,527.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00004599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00108921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.01975998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00194424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111193 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,205,853 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation. Vid’s official website is vid.camera.

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

