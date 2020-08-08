Vid (VI) Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Vid token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00004295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $559,590.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vid has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.01981134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00091624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00111114 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,206,014 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation.

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.