VIDY Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and $2.79 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $584.42 or 0.04958383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050231 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029384 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013308 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,422,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, Hotbit and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

