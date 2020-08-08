Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,966 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.14. 261,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,654,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

