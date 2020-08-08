VisionX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,268.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. VisionX has a market capitalization of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00109847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.01971195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00192364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110251 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

