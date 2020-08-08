Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Cut by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,943 shares during the period. Vistra Energy makes up 1.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE VST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 148,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,620. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

