Vitae Price Tops $2.39 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00020440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $46.47 million and approximately $967,411.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vitae has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004300 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004036 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

