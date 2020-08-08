Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.14

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $23.52. Vivendi shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 2,306,738 shares changing hands.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($30.90) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.74 ($33.42).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.14 and a 200-day moving average of €22.14.

Vivendi Company Profile (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

