VoteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $24,254.26 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. VoteCoin has a market cap of $24,254.26 and $16.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00818214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00088759 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00093197 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 103,147,750 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

