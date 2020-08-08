VouchForMe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,952.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $378,064.66 and approximately $33,952.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.55 or 0.01974174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00099038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00193268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110941 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,480,904 tokens. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.