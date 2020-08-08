Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Shares Up 2%

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)’s stock price shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, 35,118 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 72,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Voyager Digital (Canada) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of digital platform. Its platform is focused on enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies across various exchanges in one account. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

