VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $790.23

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $790.23 and traded as low as $684.50. VP shares last traded at $720.00, with a volume of 627 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get VP alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 733.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 790.23.

About VP (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.