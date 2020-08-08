Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

