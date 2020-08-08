Vuzix’s (VUZI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bradley Woods

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Bradley Woods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

VUZI opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.71. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 373.05% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 100.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

