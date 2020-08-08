WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 54.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDAX, Hotbit and Mercatox. WABnetwork has a market cap of $41,696.89 and $64.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.01979449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00190804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111300 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,994,541,755 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

