Wagerr Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,702.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $1,702.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002300 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 212,382,737 coins and its circulating supply is 191,003,123 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

