Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.03

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.45. Wajax shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 161,471 shares trading hands.

WJX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wajax from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Wajax from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wajax from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.37. The company has a market cap of $192.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.03.

About Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

