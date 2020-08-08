Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.6% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,093,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $902,497,000 after buying an additional 324,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.93. 16,077,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,550,309. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $236.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

