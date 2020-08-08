Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $507,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.22. 10,754,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,868,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.42, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.