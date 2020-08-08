Waltonchain Reaches Market Cap of $33.15 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00004043 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Coinnest, Kucoin and Binance. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $33.15 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.24 or 0.03323652 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00059203 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,654,138 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, DragonEX, Coinnest, Allbit, OKEx, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Binance, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.