Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.25 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00004167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Huobi. Waltonchain has a market cap of $34.06 million and $9.25 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.03377990 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00059217 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,654,138 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, DragonEX, HitBTC, Binance, Allbit, Bithumb, COSS, LATOKEN, OKEx, Huobi, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

