Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $37.72 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin and Binance. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.72 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006103 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, Binance, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

