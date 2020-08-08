Washington Prime Group (WPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. On average, analysts expect Washington Prime Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WPG opened at $0.74 on Friday. Washington Prime Group has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Washington Prime Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

