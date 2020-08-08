Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,818,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 861,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,492,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 808,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 76,080 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.61. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

WASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

