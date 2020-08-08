Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.0762 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $68,524.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.40 or 0.01981962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00092980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00110523 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,981 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

