Waves Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56.19 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Waves has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $189.69 million and approximately $56.19 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00015700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Exmo and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00022794 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012878 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 129.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,680,548 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe, Exmo, HitBTC, Liqui, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Tidex, OKEx, Gate.io, Kuna, Indodax, Livecoin, Bitbns, Coinrail, BCEX, Huobi and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

