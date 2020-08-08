WAX One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. WAX has a market capitalization of $62.81 million and $2.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,693,477,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,259,870,151 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bibox, C2CX, Tidex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Huobi, Bancor Network, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

