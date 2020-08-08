WAX (WAXP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.86 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $65.22 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.01978117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00195292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111077 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,693,415,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,281,083 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Radar Relay, Huobi, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bittrex, C2CX, Tidex, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

