WazirX (WRX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. WazirX has a market cap of $28.43 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One WazirX token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.55 or 0.01974174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00099038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00193268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110941 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 999,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,379,456 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.