Webchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX , BiteBTC, STEX and EscoDEX. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00805560 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004767 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001763 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Webchain

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, BiteBTC, STEX, EscoDEX, ChaoEX and RaisEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.