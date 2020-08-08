Webcoin (WEB) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $33.94 and $50.98. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $56,924.21 and $1.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.23 or 0.05002587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,653,049 coins. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $5.60, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.