WebDollar Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $955,459.91 and approximately $1,061.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00807012 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.21 or 0.01866069 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000668 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 14,176,867,128 coins and its circulating supply is 10,228,918,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io.

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

