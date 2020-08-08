Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research firms have commented on WRI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $18.28. 655,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,601. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

