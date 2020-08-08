Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,075.69

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,075.69 and traded as high as $1,262.50. Weir Group shares last traded at $1,235.00, with a volume of 723,474 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,380 ($16.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC lowered Weir Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($12.86) to GBX 985 ($12.12) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,210 ($14.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,263 ($15.54).

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,121.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,075.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

