Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Shares Bought by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) by 391.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,920 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fnd alerts:

Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.