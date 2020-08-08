Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,502 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of Westrock worth $22,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,005,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,588,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,858,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.