WeTrust Reaches One Day Volume of $1,412.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $658,516.92 and approximately $1,412.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.46 or 0.05013852 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013809 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

