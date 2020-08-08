Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.88. 2,416,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 195.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Standpoint Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.