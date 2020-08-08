Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,399 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 7.8% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.97% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $202,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $174,577,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,061 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $76,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $56,327,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,922,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. 2,416,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 195.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Standpoint Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

