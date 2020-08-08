Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.58. 2,703,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,557. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.68. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -5.55%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

